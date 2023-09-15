Jury sees video of London suspect stating motivations for attacking Muslims

Jurors at the trial of a man accused of murdering four members of a Muslim family in Ontario have seen a video of his statement to police following his arrest, in which he says he wanted to show other white men it was possible to kill Muslims with a vehicle.



Nathaniel Veltman has been charged with four counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted murder for deliberately hitting five members of the Afzaal family with his truck while they were out for a walk in London, Ontario in June 2021.



The video played at Veltman's trial today shows the accused telling a London police detective that he was compelled to commit violence against Muslims because he felt he would be called a racist and ostracized if he expressed his views about Muslims and other minorities through non-violent means.



Veltman tells the detective that he carried out his attack with a vehicle so that other white men who share his views could see that it is possible to kill Muslims even without access to guns.



The accused also says that he was spending more time online and was isolated because of the COVID-19 pandemic.



Prosecutors have alleged Veltman's actions amount to an act of terrorism and have argued he was motivated by white nationalist beliefs.

