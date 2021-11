Jury selection begins today in the Chicago trial of Jussie Smollett (smoh-LET').



The former ``Empire'' actor is accused of lying to police about an alleged attack in Chicago in January 2019 and is charged with felony disorderly conduct.



Smollett says he was the victim of a racist and homophobic attack.



But two brothers who worked with the actor allege Smollett planned the whole thing and paid them to fake the attack.