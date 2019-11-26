Jury to decide fate of man accused of killing Brock University student

The jury will begin deliberations today in the case involving the shooting death of a Hamilton Good Samaritan.

21 year old Dale King is on trial for the second degree murder of 19 year old Yosif Al- Hasnawi, the Brock University student, who was shot and killed while coming to the aid of an older man being accosted by two men December 2nd, 2017.

King has admitted to shooting Al-Hasnawi but says he did it in self defence because he thought the 19 year old was about to stab his friend who was with him at the time.

Two paramedics who treated the victim at the scene have been charged with failing to provide the necessaries of life after witnesses reported the pair accused the teen of exaggerating his injury.

The family of Al-Hasnawi is suing Hamilton police, paramedics and St. Joseph's Heathcare Hamilton for $10 million.