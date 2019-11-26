Jury to decide fate of man accused of killing Brock University student
The jury will begin deliberations today in the case involving the shooting death of a Hamilton Good Samaritan.
21 year old Dale King is on trial for the second degree murder of 19 year old Yosif Al- Hasnawi, the Brock University student, who was shot and killed while coming to the aid of an older man being accosted by two men December 2nd, 2017.
King has admitted to shooting Al-Hasnawi but says he did it in self defence because he thought the 19 year old was about to stab his friend who was with him at the time.
Two paramedics who treated the victim at the scene have been charged with failing to provide the necessaries of life after witnesses reported the pair accused the teen of exaggerating his injury.
The family of Al-Hasnawi is suing Hamilton police, paramedics and St. Joseph's Heathcare Hamilton for $10 million.
They caught the poop thrower. Property owners who fail to shovel sidewalk snow get cold shoulder in Vancouver's bylaw court.
We have a Special weather statement in effect for our region, Tom talks to Wainfleet Mayor Kevin Gibson, Wainfleet fire chief tweeted "Winds have begun to pick up along the Lakeshore. Please have your 72 hour kit prepared and if necessary an evacuation plan in place" Mayor Jim Diodati on the MTO & Thorold Tunnel meeting. Police charge mom and student after weapons brought to school. Dale King found not guilty in shooting death of 19 year old Brock Student Yosif Al-Hasnawi
Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland to travel to D.C. as sources say new NAFTA ratification agreement close