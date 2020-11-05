Jury trials are set to resume in several Ontario cities
Jury trials are set to resume in several Ontario cities.
The Superior Court of Justice says selection of jurors and jury hearings will start Nov. 9 in Ottawa.
The same will happen a week later in Toronto, Brampton and Newmarket.
The chief justice of the court cites Ontario's new COVID-19 rules in the affected areas.
Some capacity and social distancing limits will stay in effect.
However, the justice says court staff must be flexible in accommodating those who may not be comfortable attending in-person.
-
-
U.S Electtion Remains Up in the AirShelby Knox Speaks with Paul Hamilton - Associate Professor of Political Science Brock University regarding U.S presidential election still up in the air
-
Latest Job Numbers in Niagara/Ontario/CanadaShelby Knox Speaks with Adam Durrant - Project Manager Niagara Workforce Planning Board breaks down latest job numbers