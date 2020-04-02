Just call them hockey heroes

A shout out this morning Buffalo Sabres Captain Jack Eichel.

Eichel has purchased 5,000 personal protective equipment masks to be distributed to Western New York hospitals dealing with shortages as a result of COVID-19.

He says he is thankful to the medical professionals "on the front lines."

Eichel purchased the masks from Bauer Hockey, which has shifted its production from making sports equipment during the pandemic.

Meantime, Arizona Coyotes GM John Chayka, who hails from nearby Jordan, tells the Toronto Star sometime this month, the 14 Wendy's franchizes he owns with his wife in Southern Ontario will donate and deliver meals to 1,000 frontline workers at hospital, fire stations, police stations and other locations.

Chayka is also donating 20 percent of his salary as Coyotes GM to COVID-19 relief efforts.

