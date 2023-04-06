Just like spring flowers, new home listings are popping up in Niagara

You may have noticed more for sale signs on your street.

The real estate market in Niagara is showing signs of recovery with the average price of a home increasing month-over-month for the first time in a year.

The Niagara Association of Realtors is reporting two straight months of increases for the price of homes and new listings coming onto the market.

President Amy Layton says there were 1046 new listings posted at the end of March compared to 817 in February, up 28 percent month-over-month.

"We still don't have enough. There's not enough listings for those looking to purchase. The market is consumer driven. We are getting there."

Layton tells CKTB once interest rates stabilize everyone will feel more confident.

"The last announcement they kept it the same. We will see what happens April 12th at the next announcement."

At the end of the day Layton says real estate is a safe investment if you take care of your property and hold onto it.