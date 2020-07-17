Just one new case of COVID-19 reported in Niagara
Niagara's public health unit reports just one new case of COVID-19 today.
Province wide, Ontario Health is again reporting 111 cases of COVID-19.
It's the same total number of cases as yesterday.
Locally, 28 of Ontario’s 34 public health units are reporting five or fewer cases, with 18 of them reporting no new cases.
Yesterday, the province processed over 31,000 tests.
-
Dr. Samantha Hill - Ontario Medical AssosiationMatt talks to Dr. Hill about OMA calling on the government to rethink opening indoor bars as parts of the province enter phase 3.
-
Erin Riseing - Niagara Community Garden NetworkMatt talks to Erin about today's seed give away in St. Catharines.
-
Chris Green - Niagara Health FoundationMatt talks to Chris about plans for this years ‘Virtual’ Big Move Cancer Ride.