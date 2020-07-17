iHeartRadio
Just one new case of COVID-19 reported in Niagara

Niagara's public health unit reports just one new case of COVID-19 today. 

Province wide, Ontario Health is again reporting 111 cases of COVID-19. 

It's the same total number of cases as yesterday. 

Locally, 28 of Ontario’s 34 public health units are reporting five or fewer cases, with 18 of them reporting no new cases. 

Yesterday, the province processed over 31,000 tests.

