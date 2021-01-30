Just over 2000 new cases of COVID reported Saturday across Ontario
Ontario is reporting just over 2000 new COVID-19 cases Saturday, along with 73 deaths.
2,063 new infections were reported following 59,600 tests.
Today marks the third time in less than a week case numbers have gone above 2,000. But it's the 13th straight day below 3,000 cases.
713 of the new cases are located in Toronto, 379 in Peel and 178 in York Region.
As of 8:00 p.m. yesterday, 336,828 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered across Ontario.
Here's a breakdown of this week's numbers:
Friday Jan, 29th : 1,837 new cases and 58 deaths.
Thursday Jan 28th : 2093 cases and 56 deaths
Wed Jan 27th : 1670 and 49 deaths
Tuesday Jan 26th : 1,740 new cases 63 deaths
Mon Jan. 25th : 1,958 new cases and 43 deaths
Niagara's numbers will be released at noon.
