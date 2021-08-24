Just over 450 patients being treated for COVID-19 in Ontario hospitals today

Just over 450 patients are being treated for COVID-19 in Ontario hospitals today.

Ontario's Health Minister Christine Elliott says of the 295 hospitalized patients being treated outside the ICU today, 268 are not fully vaccinated or their vaccination status is unknown.

Elliott adds 27 of those patients are fully vaccinated.

Provincial data shows 156 people are being treated in the ICU. Currently 67 people are considered to be unvaccinated, 9 are partially vaccinated, and 7 are fully vaccinated. The vaccination status of the remaining patients is unknown.

In all, 486 new COVID-19 cases are being reported today, with 372 cases, roughly 76 percent, attributed to people who are not fully vaccinated or their vaccination status is unknown.

Today's new case count represents a drop from yesterday's 639.