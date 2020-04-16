Just say no to re-opening U.S/CAN border: Doug Ford to Trudeau

Premier Doug Ford says Canada should immediately reject any request from U-S President Donald Trump to re-open the border to non-essential travellers.

Ford says the COVID-19 pandemic has not been sufficiently contained to warrant lifting restrictions aimed at containing spread of the coronavirus.

He made the comment when asked today about Trump's musing on re-opening the border.

Ford says Prime Minister Justin Trudeau should say no right away.

Trudeau says Canada is still a long way from being ready to agree to relaxing mutual travel restrictions.