Just say no to re-opening U.S/CAN border: Doug Ford to Trudeau
Premier Doug Ford says Canada should immediately reject any request from U-S President Donald Trump to re-open the border to non-essential travellers.
Ford says the COVID-19 pandemic has not been sufficiently contained to warrant lifting restrictions aimed at containing spread of the coronavirus.
He made the comment when asked today about Trump's musing on re-opening the border.
Ford says Prime Minister Justin Trudeau should say no right away.
Trudeau says Canada is still a long way from being ready to agree to relaxing mutual travel restrictions.
