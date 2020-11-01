Just under 1000 cases of COVID-19 reported in Ontario Sunday

Ontario is reporting 977 cases of COVID-19.

There are 279 new cases in Toronto, 238 in Peel, 130 in Ottawa and 113 in York Region.

There are 864 more resolved cases and over 37,100 tests completed.

More than 1000 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed in Ontario yesterday marking the second-highest daily tally recorded in the province.

Most of the cases were in the long-standing hot spots of Toronto, Peel, York and Ottawa.

Niagara reported 28 new cases of the virus on Saturday. Updated numbers will be released at noon.