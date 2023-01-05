Justice Department says a year after Canada's ban on conversion therapy no charges have been laid

The federal Justice Department says that a year after Canada's ban on conversion therapy came into force, it is not aware of anyone being criminally charged for offering the service.



Conversion therapy is the practice of attempting to change someone's sexual orientation to heterosexual, or to change their gender expression to match the sex they were assigned at birth.



Michael Kwag, a director at the Community-Based Research Centre in Toronto, says there was jubilation when the law was passed but more work needs to be done so that prosecutors and police can act on it.



He says the L-G-B-T-Q community has had a difficult relationship with police in the past and some people may be hesitant to come forward.



Kwag and other advocates say the government should fund education and awareness campaigns about conversion therapy and its dangers.



Advocates say that although the ban could act as a deterrent to anyone considering offering the service, it is still being offered in Canada, including to vulnerable young people.