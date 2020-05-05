Justin Bieber launches reality series as he quarantines with wife just outside of Cambridge, ON
Ontario's Puslinch Lake is being called a 'sanctuary' by pop star Justin Bieber and his wife.
Bieber and his wife, Hailey, launched a new quarantine reality series at their 110-acre property.
The first episode of ``The Biebers'' debuted yesterday on Facebook Watch with the couple on a small boat on Puslinch Lake, just outside of Cambridge.
The couple talks about the leap into marriage.
Bieber says while he needs to work on his jealousy and insecurities, he's now facing his 'blind spots' and working through them.
The 12-part series that they filmed themselves will provide fans with details of their life during the COVID-19 lockdown.
New episodes will be posted on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.
-
COVID-19 | OpenInNiagara website connects Niagara businesses with customersBusinesses across Niagara who have adapted to new ways of doing business due to COVID-19 have an innovative tool to help them connect with customers. This week, Niagara Economic Development (NED) officially launched its new OpenInNiagara online business directory. OpeninNiagara.ca allows residents to search businesses by business type and location, and operating hours. Tim talks to Acting Director, Niagara Economic Development Valerie Kuhns.
-
COVID-19 | Feds Pledge $252 Million To Help Agri-Food SectorCanada's agri-food sector is getting $252 million in help from the federal government. Tim talks to Sylvain Charlebois, Senior Director of the Agri-Food Analytics Lab at Dalhousie University.
-
Highway of Heroes parade for Sub-Lt. Abbigail CowbroughThe Canadian Armed Forces is planning to hold a ramp ceremony Wednesday to honour the six service members who went down with a military helicopter that crashed off the coast of Greece. Tim talks to Pam Sweeney Executive Director of the Royal Canadian Legion, Ontario Provincial Command.