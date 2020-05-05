Justin Bieber launches reality series as he quarantines with wife just outside of Cambridge, ON

Ontario's Puslinch Lake is being called a 'sanctuary' by pop star Justin Bieber and his wife.

Bieber and his wife, Hailey, launched a new quarantine reality series at their 110-acre property.

The first episode of ``The Biebers'' debuted yesterday on Facebook Watch with the couple on a small boat on Puslinch Lake, just outside of Cambridge.

The couple talks about the leap into marriage.

Bieber says while he needs to work on his jealousy and insecurities, he's now facing his 'blind spots' and working through them.

The 12-part series that they filmed themselves will provide fans with details of their life during the COVID-19 lockdown.

New episodes will be posted on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.