Justin Bieber's hit 'Peaches' helps pop star lead crop of Canadian Grammy nominees

Justin Bieber is leading the Canadian nominees at the Grammy Awards with a little help from his megahit ``Peaches.''

The Stratford, Ont.-raised pop singer picked up eight nods, putting him ahead of surprise three-time nominee the Weeknd and two-time contender Drake.

Many of Bieber's nods came thanks to his fruit-themed single, which features Toronto-raised R&B singer Daniel Caesar.

It earned recognition in the categories of record of the year, song of the year, best R&B performance and best music video.

Bieber also snagged an album of the year and best pop vocal album nomination for ``Justice,'' while his song ``Anyone'' earned a pop solo performance nomination and shared a best pop duo or group performance with Benny Blanco for the track ``Lonely.''

The Weeknd swooped in with three nominations after saying last year he wouldn't submit his music to the Grammys after an across-the-board snub for his single ``Blinding Lights.''

This year, he was named alongside Lil Baby on Kanye West's ``Hurricane,'' which is up for best melodic rap performance, and his appearances on Doja Cat's deluxe edition ``Planet Her'' and West's ``Donda.''

