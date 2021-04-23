Justin Trudeau and wife receive AstraZeneca vaccine today
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife Sophie have received their first dose of the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine.
The couple, who are both in their 40s, received the shot at a pharmacy in Ottawa this afternoon.
It was our turn to get vaccinated today, so that’s what Sophie and I did - and we’re glad we did it! Find out how, when, and where you can get your shot: https://t.co/3UJJt9jpqz pic.twitter.com/HgO2GTZheN— Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) April 23, 2021
