Justin Trudeau calls trucker protest an 'insult' to truth
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says ``freedom of expression, assembly and association are cornerstones of democracy'' -- but ``Nazi symbolism, racist imagery, and desecration of war memorials are not.''
Trudeau addressed Canadians yesterday about the lingering truckers' protest on Parliament Hill against COVID restrictions.
He delivered his remarks from isolation after he and two of his three children tested positive for COVID-19.
Trudeau said he would neither meet with, nor be intimidated by, protesting truckers and their supporters who he says spent the last few days harassing local businesses, waving Nazi flags and stealing food from the homeless.
The majority of protesters have left the capital, but dozens say they won't go until all pandemic restrictions are lifted.
