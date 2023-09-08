Justin Trudeau to have talks with Indian Prime Minister Modi on Sunday

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will chat briefly Sunday with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the margins of the G20 summit.



Trudeau is expected to raise concerns about foreign meddling in Canada's politics during the 10-minute pull-aside.



The Canadian delegation sought a meeting with Modi during the annual meeting of the world's largest economies but it wasn't confirmed until after Trudeau landed in New Delhi today.



Climate Change, global food and energy security and the Russian invasion in Ukraine are top of mind issues for the G20 as a whole.



The India stop is the third and final leg of Trudeau's trip to Asia that included stops in Indonesia and Singapore.



The Canadian delegation has been shrinking throughout the trip with four members forced to remain behind in Jakarta and Singapore after testing positive for COVID-19.