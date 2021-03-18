Juvenile late fees will be eliminated as Wainfleet Library joins library cooperative

Changes are coming as the Wainfleet Library joins a Niagara library initiative.

Beginning in early April, Wainfleet Library cards can be used at any other library in the Libraries in Niagara Cooperative including Pelham Public Library, Thorold Public Library, Fort Erie Public Library, Niagara-on-the-Lake Public Library, Grimsby Public Library, Lincoln Public Library, Welland and Port Colborne Library.

Users can also request materials from other branches be sent to the Wainfleet Library for pickup.

Late fees will be eliminated for all juvenile items and there will be minor changes to other fines, fees, and loan periods.

As Wainfleet switches over to the new system the online catalogue will be suspended from the evening of March 21 until March 24th.

Curbside service will continue during that time, however holds will only be accepted by emailing holds@wainfleetlibrary.ca or by calling 905-899-1277.