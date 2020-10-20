Kathleen Wynne preparing to call it a day

A woman who made history in this province has announced the end of an era

Former Premier Kathleen Wynne says she is leaving politics and will not seek re-election in 2022.

The Don Valley West MPP confirmed the news to Bell Media's Newstalk 1010 today, which was first reported by the Toronto Star.

Wynne says “By the time the next election comes around I will have been in office for 22 years. I will be 69 and I think that it’s time to pass the torch.”

Wynne spent three years as a school board trustee.

She says there is a “long list” of things she wishes she did differently during her time in charge as Ontario’s 25th premier.

“I wish we had moved faster on some things – and I wish there were some things we got done that we didn’t get done.”

Her party was roundly defeated in June 2018; fifteen years after Liberals first won power in the province, by the Progressive Conservatives led by Doug Ford.