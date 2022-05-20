Katrina Blagdon's family says case is not closed 'The injustices against her will be put right'

Katrina Blagdon's family says her case is not closed.

Blagdon, a retired 37-year-old military veteran, was found dead in the water of Port Dalhousie after going missing on New Year's Eve in St. Catharines.

Police say foul play is not suspected in her death, however a case of death was not released.

Blagdon's family released a statement saying the case is not closed, and they will not rest until they have exhausted every legal avenue available to them.

"The injustices against her person, legacy, reputation and estate will be put to rights. This is the way we honour her."

The family says it is also spending time grieving and planning a farewell to 'Trina.'

A visitation and viewing will be held on June 10, 2022 at George Darte Funeral Home, and a funeral service will be held on June 11, 2022.

"As you can imagine this is a bittersweet moment for us. We are finally able to rest after four months of searching, postering, being followed/harassed, moving from Air BnB to Air BnB, travelling from home to St. Catharines and simply trying to maintain our own obligations and responsibilities."

The family spent months searching for Blagdon along with NRP and a private investigator.