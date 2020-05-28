Kayakers rescued near the mouth of the Niagara River and the Erie Canal

Two kayakers are unharmed after being rescued near the mouth of the Niagara River and the Erie Canal.

US border patrol agents got the call on Tuesday afternoon after the pair were overwhelmed by swift water and were left clinging to the bridge abutment.

Border agents were able to pull the kayakers onto their boat and provide immediate care.

Both kayakers were assessed by EMS when they reached the shore.

Officials warn there are many areas where the water can be treacherous and deadly.