Keep your fingers crossed for Welland man up for Oscar this Sunday
A sound engineer from Welland, Ontario is among the Canadians up for Oscars on Sunday.
David Giammarco is nominated for best sound mixing on ``Ford v Ferrari,'' which stars Matt Damon as car designer Carroll Shelby and Christian Bale as driver Ken Miles.
The film follows them as they build a revolutionary Ford vehicle for France's 24 Hours of Le Mans race in 1966.
Giammarco says the film crew found replicas of the real vintage cars from the story and recorded their sounds on race tracks.
This is Giammarco's third Oscar nomination, after ``3:10 to Yuma'' in 2008 and ``Moneyball'' in 2012.
He says it's a full-circle moment for him, after he grew up surrounded by cars.
He shares this Oscar nomination with Steven A. Morrow and Paul Massey, who spent his early career in Toronto.
