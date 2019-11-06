Kevin O'Leary and his wife facing lawsuit over deadly boat crash

Celebrity businessman Kevin O'Leary and his wife Linda O'Leary are facing a wrongful death lawsuit.

The unproven claim arises out of a fatal boat crash on a lake in Ontario this summer.

Relatives of an Ontario woman killed in the crash are seeking $2 million in damages from the O'Learys.

They also name the driver and owner of the second boat in their lawsuit filed in Superior Court.

Two people died and others were injured when the O'Leary power boat and another collided late one night.

Police charged Linda O'Leary with careless operation of a vessel.