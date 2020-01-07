Key figure in Canadian theatre passes away
A key figure in Canadian theatre has made his final bow.
Walter Learning died Sunday at the age of 81.
Learning was the founder of Theatre New Brunswick, Canada's only full-time touring regional theatre company, where he was also a writer, director and actor.
Learning served on the Canada Council for the Arts and was artistic director of the Vancouver Playhouse and later the Charlottetown Festival.
In June of last year, he was appointed to the Order of Canada.
