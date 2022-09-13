Key to St. Catharines handed to Canada’s most successful long-distance runner

St. Catharines has presented a Key to the City to Canada’s most successful long-distance runner, Mohammed Ahmed.

Ahmed has broke several Canadian records, and won countless medals while representing Canada on the world stage, including a gold medal at the Pan American Games in 2015.

In 2021, after being named to the Canadian Olympic team for a third time, he made history for Canada when he won a silver medal after a dramatic surge in the final lap in the 5,000-metre race.

He is the first athlete in Canadian history to win an Olympic medal in the 5,000-metre.

“The Key to the City is presented to individuals whose contributions in their career reflect positively on our hometown,” said Mayor Sendzik. “We are proud to honour Moh’s accomplishments and the pride he brings to our city with his continued success on the track.”

Ahmed was also recently recognized as co-recipient of the 2021 St. Catharines Athlete of the Year Award alongside rower Kristen Kit, who won gold for Canada at 2021 Olympics. Kit received the Key to the City in August.

“Moh’s journey has been an inspiring one. From his family’s passage from war-torn Somalia via Kenya to St. Catharines, to his journey to the Olympic podium, he has blazed a trail that young athletes can aspire to follow,” said Mayor Sendzik. “He never rests on his laurels, striving to be better every time he takes to the track. And each step of the way he always keeps our City close to his heart, recognizing it as the place where his illustrious track career had its humble beginnings.”

This is the final Key to the City presented by Mayor Sendzik, as he prepares to finish his two terms as mayor in November.