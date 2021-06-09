Keystone pipeline cancelled ending decades-plus battle

The Alberta government spent billions of dollars in equity and loan guarantees to prop up the Keystone XL pipeline.

But today TC Energy Corporation says it's walking away from the project.

That ends a decade-plus battle between Canada's energy industry against environmentalists as oilsands producers sought to export Canada crude.

Construction on the pipeline was suspended earlier this year after U-S President Joe Biden fulfilled a campaign promise to cancel its presidential permit in January.

The Alberta government says its final costs on the Keystone XL pipeline are to be 1.3-billion-dollars.