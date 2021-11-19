Kids' COVID-19 vaccine approval, easing of border measures to be announced today

The federal government is set to make two major announcements on the pandemic front today, starting with the approval of Canada's first COVID-19 vaccine for children, then later detailed plans to ease some of the pandemic-related measures at the border.



The government has scheduled a media briefing with officials at 10 a.m. to share news regarding authorization of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for children.



Canada is expecting an accelerated delivery of 2.9 million child-sized doses as soon as Health Canada provides regulatory approval, enough for a first dose for every child in the five to 11 age group.



Officials will also give an update on recommendations from the National Advisory Committee on Immunization.



At 1 p.m., federal ministers are set to discuss easing measures taken to prevent importing new cases across the border.



They are expected to do away with the rule that requires travellers taking short trips to the U.S. to present a negative molecular COVID-19 test in order to get back into the country.