Kids going back to school April 6th is "not realistic": Premier Ford
Premier Doug Ford says it's "not realistic" to think kids will be going back to school on April 6th.
Ford says given the State of Emergency, and the current situation with COVID-19, April 6th is too soon.
He says Education Minister Lecce will have more information in the coming days.
