Kids heading back-to-school tomorrow in Niagara under a heat warning

Students will be head back to class with a heat warning issued for Niagara on Tuesday.

Environment Canada says hot and humid conditions are expected through Wednesday with maximum temperatures of 30 to 34 degrees, and humidex values near 40.

A cooler air mass is expected Thursday.

Hot and humid air can also bring bad air quality readings, with the risks greater for young children, pregnant women, older adults, people with chronic illnesses and people working or exercising outdoors.

You are being advised to drink plenty of water, even before you feel thirsty, and stay in a cool place.

Never leave people or pets inside a parked vehicle.