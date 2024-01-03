Killer of Niagara winemaker not criminally responsible

The man accused of killing Niagara winemaker Paul Pender has been found not criminally responsible for his actions.

Thirty-three-year-old Bradley House of Hamilton pleaded not guilty to second degree murder.

A Superior Court Judge in Cayuga said there was substantial evidence that an underlying mental disorder caused House to stab the renowned winemaker.

The accused entered Pender’s cottage in Selkirk in February 2022, grabbed a chef’s knife, chased Pender outside and stabbed him to death.

House will be remanded to a psychiatric hospital in Hamilton after the ruling of not criminally responsible.