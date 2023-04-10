King's coronation: 3 crowns, 2 carriages and a shorter route

King Charles III will be taking a shortcut and a smoother ride to Westminster Abbey, trimming the procession route his mother took in 1953 as he aims for a more modest coronation that will include some modern touches.

Buckingham Palace said Sunday that the May 6 ceremony will still be steeped in ancient traditions and adorned with royal regalia from the Crown Jewels.

It will also feature its own bespoke emoji, reflecting the first British crowning of the social media era.

Queen Elizabeth II's was the first coronation to be televised 70 years ago.