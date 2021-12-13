Kingston brings back strict gathering limits

Kingston is limiting gatherings to a maximum of five people in response to the spread of the Omicron variant.



The medical officer of health for the area says the new restriction is effective tonight at 6 p.m. through to Dec. 20.



Dr. Piotr Oglaza is also placing new restrictions on restaurants - they must be closed to indoor dining between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m., not sell or serve alcohol after 9 p.m., ensure all patrons are seated when served, seat no more than four people at a table, and not allow dancing, singing or live music.



Oglaza says cases are increasing at a concerning rate and more must be done to protect the community.



Community spread of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 has been confirmed in the region, which is seeing its highest collective case count during the pandemic.



The Kingston Health Sciences Centre says it has the highest number of intensive care COVID-19 patients in the province.