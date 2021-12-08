Kingston, ON sending COVID patients to other regions after massive spike in cases

A Kingston hospital network says it will have to send patients to other regions for the first time in the pandemic after a spike in COVID-19 hospitalizations.

The Kingston Health Sciences Centre says it has clearance to transfer three patients to offset some of its capacity issues.

As of yesterday, the hospital network was treating 29 COVID patients, including 11 in intensive care units.

The region also recorded an unprecedented 389 active cases yesterday.

Niagara is treating 17 people in hospital, all local residents. Niagara Health says the system still has capacity to help more people with the virus.