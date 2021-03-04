Kingston, Ont., bans late alcohol sales on week of St. Patrick's Day

Public health officials in Kingston, Ont., are prohibiting alcohol sales after 10 p.m. during the week of St. Patrick's Day in an effort to prevent the potential spread of COVID-19.

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox and Addington Public Health says increasing concerns with COVID-19 variants and the risk of spread related to St. Patrick's Day celebrations make the measures necessary.

The order will take effect from midnight on March 13 to March 21 at 11:59 p.m.

It says businesses that serve alcohol should be closed between 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. and not allow dancing, singing and live music performances.

The unit says alcohol can only be sold and served from noon to 10 p.m. and cannot be consumed in the business outside those hours.

Failure to comply with the rules could result in fines of up to $5,000 for individuals and $25,000 for corporations.

