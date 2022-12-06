Kirstie Alley, Emmy-winning `Cheers' star, dies at 71

Kirstie Alley, a two-time Emmy winner who starred in the 1980s sitcom ``Cheers'' and the hit film ``Look Who's Talking,'' has died. She was 71.

er death was announced Monday by her children on social media and confirmed by her manager. The post said their mother died of cancer that was recently diagnosed.

She starred as Rebecca Howe on the NBC sitcom ``Cheers'' from 1987 to 1993, after the departure of original star Shelley Long.

She had her own sitcom on the network, ``Veronica's Closet,'' from 1997 to 2000.

John Travolta, who starred with Alley in two ``Look Who's Talking'' films, was among the stars who paid tribute to her online.