Kitchen fire in St. Catharines causes estimated $100,000 in damage
An accidental kitchen fire in St. Catharines caused an estimated $100,000 in damage.
Fire officials say the fire at a one storey home on Russell Avenue started on Wednesday when a combustible appliance was left on the stove top during cleaning and a burner was accidentally turned on.
The home's occupant had left the room but when they came back they noticed the smoke, left the home, and called 911.
