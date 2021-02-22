iHeartRadio
Kitchen fire in St. Catharines causes estimated $100,000 in damage

An accidental kitchen fire in St. Catharines caused an estimated $100,000 in damage.

Fire officials say the fire at a one storey home on Russell Avenue started on Wednesday when a combustible appliance was left on the stove top during cleaning and a burner was accidentally turned on.

The home's occupant had left the room but when they came back they noticed the smoke, left the home, and called 911.

