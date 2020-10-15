Kitchener based Hacksmith goes viral for retractable lightsaber build

A Canadian engineer is going viral for his latest success in bringing fiction to reality.

James Hobson of Kitchener, also known on Youtube as Hacksmith, and his team are getting wordwide attention once again, this time for building a retractable version of a lightsaber from Star Wars.

The blade comes in at a staggering 4,000 degress Fahrenheit.

The project was four years in the making and involves using a tank of propane and oxygen instead of the Kyber crystals featured in Star Wars lore.

The team has also managed to make the blade glow different colous using salts.

The 18 minute long video showcasing the build process has been viewed more than 14 million times as of this morning.

The team is also known for creating takes on Batman's grappling hook, Captain America's shield, and Han Solo's blaster.