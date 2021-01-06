Kitchener mayor encourages all Canadians to keep festive lights up to spread cheer
Some Ontario residents are planning to keep their Christmas lights up a little longer than normal this year to help spread some cheer.
The idea started as a suggestion from Kitchener Mayor Berry Vrbanovic who hoped the festive lights might brighten up neighbourhoods during the province-wide shutdown.
Other areas including Guelph, North Dumfries, and Waterloo, jumped on the idea following the mayor's initial tweet.
The #LightUpCanada campaign has even spread to New Brunswick where residents are considering leaving the lights up until next month as well.
BREAKING: Spread the word, @CityKitchener! It's official - we're asking you to keep your festive lights on until end of January to brighten up our neighbourhoods during @ONgov shutdown! For more info on this & virtual #NYE & #NewYearsLevee plans, visit: https://t.co/hoburhz2lP pic.twitter.com/4W9JHSEWXB— Berry Vrbanovic (@berryonline) December 29, 2020
