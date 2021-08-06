Kiwanis Club of St. Catharines donates $13,680 to Hospice Niagara for new bed

The Kiwanis Club of St. Catharines is helping Hospice Niagara replace some vital equipment.

The club has donated $13,680 from Kiwanis TV Bingo to buy a Stryker ProCuity bed and therapeutic mattress.

The bed has a battery back-up system and can be easily moved around, even outdoors, for family visits. It also provides an alert system to prevent falls and includes a USB port and electrical outlets built into the side rails for personal devices.

Hospice representatives say beds are some of the most important pieces of equipment because as illness progresses, people spend more time in bed.

Hospice Niagara has made it a priority to replace 10 beds with a more modern design after 13 years of heavy use. The donation from the Kiwanis Club allows Hospice Niagara to replace the first bed.

Hospice Niagara's Director of Care Sue Shipley says, "The generosity of the Kiwanis Club of St. Catharines will give people at end of life the comfort and dignity they deserve."

