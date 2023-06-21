Kiwanis Club of St. Catharines is ready to hand out $100,000 to local charities

The Kiwanis Club of St. Catharines is preparing to hand over some pretty hefty cheques to 16 local charities.

A 'Kiwanis Day of Giving' will be held Friday July 7th as the organization hands out $100,000 to local charities in an afternoon reception at their Senior Apartment Banquet Hall on Geneva Street.

"We have identified 16 very deserving organizations in St. Catharines that could use a little extra help with their programs and services. This event will also showcase the great things they do in the community."

The Kiwanis Club of St. Catharines was originally founded in 1935, and over the past 15 years has donated millions of dollars to help charities in Niagara.

