Kiwanis Club of St. Catharines makes $125,000 donation to Niagara Children's Centre

Christmas has arrived early for the Niagara Children's Centre.

The Kiwanis Club of St. Catharines has made a $125,000 donation to the centre for therapeutic recreation programs.

“The background of the Kiwanis Club is children,” said Jack McKiernan, President, Kiwanis Club of St. Catharines. “Making a donation to the Children’s Centre felt like a natural extension of our support in the community.”

“Having worked with Niagara Children’s Centre previously on a number of smaller initiatives, our organization was very familiar with the important work they do for the community,” said McKiernan.

Kiwanis will contribute $25,000 per year over five years to Niagara Children’s Centre, with a review of the

agreement after five years.

To commemorate the donation, the Children’s Centre unveiled a new sign that was installed outside the gymnasium at their Glenridge facility.

The gym hosts many of the Centre’s recreational programs.

“Our gym is often the first place many of the children and youth we serve participate in recreational activities,” said Oksana Fisher, Chief Executive Officer, Niagara Children’s Centre. “It felt fitting to commemorate the donation from the Kiwanis Club of St. Catharines by recognizing them here.”