Kristen French's childhood friends support private members' bill keeping Bernardo in max-prison

The MP in Niagara Falls is sponsoring a bill aimed at keeping Paul Bernardo in maximum-security prison.

Tony Baldinelli and Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre have announced a Private Members Bill that will be introuduced in the House of Commons this week.

At a news conference Poilievre and Baldinelli were joined by Marcia Penner, who spoke on behalf of the victims’ families, and Laura Murray and Tennille Chwalczuk, all childhood best friends with victim Kristen French.

“Conservatives, like all Canadians, were shocked to learn that the vile serial killer and rapist, Paul Bernardo, one of the most evil monsters in Canadian history, had been moved from a maximum-security prison to a medium-security facility. This is outrageous. He should rot in a maximum-security prison for the rest of his life."

Baldinelli says if the Liberals won’t take action, Conservatives will by putting forward legislation to require that all court-ordered dangerous offenders and mass murderers be permanently assigned a maximum-security classification.

“Paul Bernardo is a vile monster. Common sense Conservatives will put him, and criminals like him, back where they belong. We will bring home a justice system where victims, not criminals, come first.”