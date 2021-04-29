L.L.Bean opening four new stores in Canada amid growing demand north of the border

L.L.Bean is opening four new stores in Canada this year as the U.S. retailer continues to grow its customer base north of the border.

The Freeport, Maine, company says the new stores will be in Dartmouth, N.S., Calgary, Victoria and Burnaby, B.C.

L.L.Bean says it has seen continued success in Canada since launching its Canadian e-commerce website in 2018, opening its first brick-and-mortar store in the country a year later.

The outdoor clothing and recreation equipment company, which currently has four stores in Ontario, says it doubled its customer base in Canada in 2020 alone.

Meanwhile, the company says it's also seeing a significant increase in sales this year.

It says its year-to-date highlights include a 500 per cent spike in demand for outdoor furniture, a 400 per cent increase in standup paddleboard sales and a 360 per cent increase in sales of its adventure duffel bags.

