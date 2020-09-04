Labour Day long weekend reminders
As we head into the Labour Day weekend, we have some closures to pass on to you.
The city of St. Catharines letting us know splash pads will remain open through the long weekend, and possibly until the end of September, outdoor pools closed for the season August 30th.
The St. Catharines Kiwanis Aquatic Centre will be open but swimming is by reservation only.
If you are heading to the beach this weekend, St. Catharines beaches are open, but are limited to Niagara residents only.
In South Niagara, you must be a resident of Fort Erie or Port Colborne to visit one of their public beaches.
There will be no change to garbage and recycling pickup across Niagara on Labour Day Monday.
To find out what is open and closed in your municipality, log onto your local city or town website.
