Labour force data shows 13,700 fewer people in Niagara working in 2020 compared to 2019

We have a better idea on how the pandemic impacted Niagara's workforce last year.

Comparing labour force data from 2019 and 2020, 13,700 fewer people were working in Niagara as entire sectors were shuttered to help slow the spread of the virus.

Niagara Workforce Planning Board Project Manager Adam Durrant says almost 10,000 people left the labour force - meaning they weren't working, and they weren't looking for work.

"When we break down the ages, it was most prominent when we saw people aged 55 - 64 exiting the labour force, and then people 65 and older leaving the labour force."

He points out 'exiting the labour force' can mean people are retiring, becoming students, or taking time off to focus on familial responsibilities.

The loses were keenly felt among women in Niagara where 9.4 percent lost work, compared to the provincial average of close to 6 percent.

For men, 4.3 percent lost work.

Durrant says the goods producing sector and agricultural field remained strong in Niagara throughout the last year.