Lack of public washrooms a problem in Canada
The pandemic is highlighting the need for more public restrooms.
With restuarants and bars closed, and more of us venturing outside for walks, there is a definite lack of public facilities in communities across the country.
The limited washroom access has posed problems for both public transit and truck drivers.
Some cities, including Toronto and Hamilton, have installed temporary portable washrooms to help out bus drivers.
