Lake Erie flood warning issued with rain storm expected to start in Niagara tonight

A Lake Erie flood warning has been issued with a rain storm on the way for tonight.

The Niagara Peninsula Conservation Authority says 20 to 30 mm of rain is possible with rain starting late Thursday into Friday.

Current water levels in local creeks are well below critical thresholds, so major flooding is not anticipated at this time.

Strong winds though will impact the eastern end of Lake Erie, which is presently sitting 45cm above its long-term average water level.

The Ministry is expecting water levels to increase above current levels on Lake Erie by 1.5m or 5 feet.

Peak water levels will occur early afternoon Friday March 26th and will start to drop in the early evening.

Residents living along Lake Erie should pay close attention to water levels and waves in their area and are urged stay away from the shoreline of Lake Erie during this event.

Erosion and flooding due to strong waves is likely. Residents are also advised to close storm shutters and flood proof low-lying openings in their homes.