Lake Erie Flood Warning issued with storm expected to hit Niagara Friday

A Lake Erie Flood Warning has been issued by the Niagara Peninsula Conservation Authority.

A Special Weather Statement continues for Niagara with freezing conditions starting overnight Thursday, strong winds, and Lake effect snow possible heading into Friday.

Winds could reach over 100 km/hour on Friday causing an increase in water levels and wave action along the Lake Erie shoreline.

Officials are predicting Lake Erie water levels will increase by 2.35m (7.7 feet) above current levels in Port Colborne and Fort Erie.

In addition to the storm surge, significant wave heights, in excess of 2.0m (6.6 feet) are also predicted.

Water levels are expected to peak Friday morning but will remain elevated into Saturday.

Increased erosion and flooding due to storm surge and strong wave action is likely.

"Residents living along Lake Erie should pay very close attention to water levels and waves in their area and are urged to take the advice of Emergency Services. Residents are also advised to close storm shutters and flood-proof low lying openings in their homes. Members of the public are urged to stay away from the shoreline of Lake Erie during this event as conditions may be hazardous."