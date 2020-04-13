Lake Erie water levels break record for April

Water levels in Lake Erie have broken the record for this time of year.

The Weather Network’s Doug Gillham says Lake Erie is currently 84 cm above the normal level for April, and 27 cm high than it was a year ago.

Gillham says that means the water is sitting 10 cm higher than the previous record for April.

However, the water is still 15 cm below the overall record levels set during the summer last year.

Crews have closed access to H.H. Knoll Lakeview Park in Port Colborne and Niagara Parks Police have closed the Niagara River Parkway between Queen Street and Lakeshore Road in Fort Erie due to the flood risk.