Lake Ontario search and rescue team based near Grimsby adds six new volunteers

A search and rescue team, based near Grimsby, is celebrating the addition of six new volunteers.

The new recruits joined GAMRU South Shore Search And Rescue, and their new rescue boat, in time for the final months of boating season.

The six started their training back in January, and help the organization be ready around the clock for any rescue calls on the water.

“It’s been a difficult year for everyone,” acknowledges South Shore Search And Rescue leader Matt Tulk, “but our new recruits showed great determination to complete training despite the challenges of COVID protocols, the limited time available on the boat and a host of other challenges. We’re very proud of this group.”

The new boat, was delivered in the spring, after years of fundraising.

South Shore Search And Rescue is a community-based volunteer emergency service that responds to rescue calls in western Lake Ontario, serving the communities along the south shore from a base in Fifty Point.

GAMRU South Shore Search And Rescue is a member of the Canadian Coast Guard Auxiliary and a registered charity.